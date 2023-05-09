KAHOKA, Mo. -- The 14th annual Kids vs. Fish tournament will be held at Fox Valley Lake north of Kahoka on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tony Kincaid is once again organizing the tournament, which is open to kids up to age 16 regardless of experience level.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.