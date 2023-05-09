KAHOKA, Mo. -- The 14th annual Kids vs. Fish tournament will be held at Fox Valley Lake north of Kahoka on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Tony Kincaid is once again organizing the tournament, which is open to kids up to age 16 regardless of experience level.
Fishing bait will be provided and tournament organizers will also have fishing poles for those without them.
There will be awards in two different age divisions -- from eight-years-old and younger and from nine-years old and above. It will be catch and release.
There is no registration required to participate in the tournament and it is free for all children to fish.
Culver-Stockton students will be on site to assist kids with fishing. Hannibal Heroes will also sponsor the tournament.
The Kahoka Ambulance Department will cook hot dogs and tournament organizers will also have a water, homemade ice cream and chips following the tournament.
Around 9:50 a.m., there will be a prayer on the loudspeaker and then the tournament will begin.
Approximately 225 kids participated in the Kids vs. Fish tournament last year and event organizers are hoping for around 300 kids this year.
For any questions, contact Kincaid at 660-342-0228.
