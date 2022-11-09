PALMYRA, Mo. -- Kevin Miles turned in his resignation as head football coach for Palmyra on Tuesday night.
Palmyra R-1 School District superintendent Jason Harper confirmed on Wednesday the school board accepted Miles' resignation during the November board meeting.
Miles compiled a 92-50 overall record during his 12-year tenure at Palmyra.
Palmyra won four district championships during the dozen years Miles was head coach, with the Panthers winning three straight district crowns from 2013 to 2015.
The Panthers also finished second in their district three other times under Miles' tenure.
2020 was perhaps the finest season under Miles, with the Panthers finishing 12-1 and advancing to the Class 2 state semifinals.
Since then, it has been a rocky stretch for Palmyra with a group of parents filing complaints with school administration about Miles.
Miles was suspended for this year's home opener for failure of locker room oversight over an alleged hazing incident.
The Panthers were forced to forfeit their final six games of the 2022 season due to a violation of MSHSAA player participation rules, with the school self-reporting that players exceeded the amount of maximum quarters played during a single week.
Palmyra officially finished 2022 with an 0-10 record after a forfeit took away the Panthers sole victory, a 22-14 comeback win over Highland on Oct. 14.
Miles was not able to be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.