Kennedy Peterson commits to Culver-Stockton

HANNIBAL — Hannibal senior Kennedy Peterson signed a letter-of-intent with Culver-Stockton College to continue her cheerleading career on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.
Peterson was joined by her parents and cheerleading coaches as she signed with Culver-Stockton.
There is also a family connection for Peterson with both her mother and older sister having attended Culver-Stockton.
“My family went there and I just kind of liked the school when I visited it,” Peterson said.
Peterson has not decided on a major yet, but has an idea of what she would like to do for a future career.
“I know I want to become a speech pathologist,” Peterson. “Most likely (my major will be) communications with an emphasis on speech.”
Prior to her signing, Peterson met with school officials and cheerleading coaches at Culver-Stockton.
Culver-Stockton’s cheerleading program is coached by Jennifer Murphy. The Wildcats have 15 cheerleaders on their 2020-21 roster.
Peterson cheered for two years at Hannibal High School and was a cheerleader at Hazelwood West for two years before transferring to Hannibal.
Peterson cheered for all sports at Hannibal, but had a favorite sport to cheer for.
“Football was my favorite sport to cheer for because a lot of people came out to support us,” Peterson said.