Kennedy Peterson commits to Culver-Stockton
Kennedy Peterson, center, is surrounded by her parents and cheer coaches as she signs her letter-of-intent with Culver-Stockton College on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL — Hannibal senior Kennedy Peterson signed a letter-of-intent with Culver-Stockton College to continue her cheerleading career on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.

Peterson was joined by her parents and cheerleading coaches as she signed with Culver-Stockton.

There is also a family connection for Peterson with both her mother and older sister having attended Culver-Stockton.

“My family went there and I just kind of liked the school when I visited it,” Peterson said.

Peterson has not decided on a major yet, but has an idea of what she would like to do for a future career.

“I know I want to become a speech pathologist,” Peterson. “Most likely (my major will be) communications with an emphasis on speech.”

Prior to her signing, Peterson met with school officials and cheerleading coaches at Culver-Stockton.

Culver-Stockton’s cheerleading program is coached by Jennifer Murphy. The Wildcats have 15 cheerleaders on their 2020-21 roster.

Peterson cheered for two years at Hannibal High School and was a cheerleader at Hazelwood West for two years before transferring to Hannibal.

Peterson cheered for all sports at Hannibal, but had a favorite sport to cheer for.

“Football was my favorite sport to cheer for because a lot of people came out to support us,” Peterson said.

