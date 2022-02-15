CANTON, Mo. -- Two of the stronger girls basketball teams in the area faced off on Tuesday, with Canton defeating Marion County 58-50.
Lady Mustangs senior Halle Keilholz scored her 1,000th career point and led the team in scoring with 20 points. Senior Delaney Straus added 17 points.
Lady Tigers junior Nariah Clay led her team in scoring with 16 points, while sophomore Emma Hultz added 13 points.
Canton (17-7) will play at Paris (4-16) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Marion County (18-5) will host South Shelby (19-4) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
