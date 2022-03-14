MONROE CITY, Mo. — There has been a sense of optimism during the early practices for the Monroe City track and field season.
Athletes who have been successful in past years are hoping to exceed their accomplishments.
Senior Kabott Harlan competes in three individual events — the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs — and is coming off a 13th-place finish in the 1,600-meter run at the Class 2 state meet in 2021.
“For the mile, I would like to break 4:30,” Harlan said. “That would be awesome. It’s (been) a school record here for 52 years, so it’s a big-time record. I would like to go under 10 minutes in the two-mile and would like to see if I could go under two in the 800.”
Between cross country and track seasons, Harlan rested for two months to let a foot issue subside.
“I think it was actually good for me to give my body some rest,” Harlan said. “Usually I take a week or two off every season and I get right back into going hard. Then I would get burned out and just really tired at the end of the season. I’m thinking this will be good for me.”
Senior Emmalee Williams was part of two relay teams that made it to the state meet in 2021, which included the 4X800-meter relay team that placed first.
Williams also competes in the 800-meter run and is coming off a successful cross country season that resulted in a state medal.
“It’s a lot easier to run shorter distances when you have all of that endurance (from cross country),” Williams said. “In practice, I’m always ready to do that next thing and that’s definitely helped.”
Carly Youngblood enters her senior season hungry for more after placing second in state at pole vault and 14th in the 100-meter hurdles.
Youngblood’s younger sister Audri begins her freshman season, and is competing for a spot on the 4X800-meter relay team.
“I love seeing her starting out her high school years,” Carly Youngblood said of her younger sister. “I hope that I can be a leader for her and a role model.”
Avery Johnson is another candidate to join the 4X800 team.
“We have a solid group of girls who all want to make their presence known,” said Monroe City girls coach Laura Mulvaney. “That’s the kind of athletes you want. You want athletes who are going to put forth the effort. Not just for themselves, but also for the team.”
Ella Hays enters her sophomore year and was part of the girls 4X800-meter relay team that won the state title in 2021.
Hays also was part of the Monroe City cross country team that made it to state last fall.
“We are hoping to see (Hays) continue to improve,” Mulvaney said. “Kind of show that leadership and also just bring a little bit of her knowledge of the sport to the table.”
The boys finished seventh in state in two relay races last season, the 4X200 and 4X400. The Panthers also advanced the 4X100 team to state, but was disqualified at the meet.
Among the runners Monroe City plans to use in the relay events include Josiah Talton, Joshua Talton, Waylon DeGrave, Jaylyn Countryman, Elmer Mendez-Martinez, Cameron Jones and Harlan.
“That group is going to be pretty competitive this year,” said Monroe City boys coach David Kirby. “We’ve got kids coming out and they’ve been doing great in practices and shown a lot of promise.”
Joshua Talton is coming off a seventh-place state finish in the discus.
In the boys shot put, Kirby plans on using new additions Ceaton Pennewell and Dawson Karr.
“Ceaton is a extremely powerful and fast kid,” Kirby said. “I think that’s going to transfer well into the shot put. He’s shown a lot of promise in that really quick and I’m excited about it.”
The girls side will look to sophomore Kenedee Ogle and senior Keely Hendrix in the throwing events, amongst a few other candidates.
“All of them are kind of newer to it, but we are getting them acclimated to it and getting them into the field,” Mulvaney said. “We are hoping they show potential for it.”
Josiah Talton made two individual events at state last season, finishing eighth in the 200-meter hurdles and sixth in the triple jump.
Monroe City will also rely on DeGrave in the jumping events after he placed 13th in the long jump as a freshman in 2021.
“That’s a pretty good combo,” Kirby said. “You’ve got two kids who are 45-foot triple jumpers and both of them can really get out there. We are looking at some pretty good scores this year with them.”
Countryman also figues to get time in the jumping and hurdling events. Newcomers Gage Woolen and Jack Thompson will also working out on hurdles.
“I think all of them are fast kids and are athletic,” Kirby said. “Trying to basically drill them and get their technique to the best it can be. Hopefully they can come out and do some good things and compete at a high level for us.”
As Monroe City closes in on the new season, the Panthers have been working on building endurance and teaching fundamentals.
“Right now it’s more of focusing on the endurance, speed work and block work,” Mulvaney said. “We focus at the beginning on building that foundation so we are able to really get going in specializing in different relays and different events. We build our foundation now so we can be prepared for later.”
2022 Schedule
March 21 — Monroe City Open
March 24 — Monroe City Open
March 31 — Monroe City Invitational
April 5 — Clark County Invitational
April 8 — Palmyra Open
April 12 — North Callaway Invitational
April 14 — Westran Meet
April 19 — Dennis Hancock Invitational
April 26 — Gerald Mansfield Invitational
April 28 — Knox Relays
