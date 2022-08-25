2022 Palmyra girls tennis.JPG

The 2022 Palmyra girls tennis team. Front row left to right: Abbey Mann, Maura Gottman, Jeorgia O'Brien and Emmalee Drebes. Middle row: Erin McChristy, Molly Gottman, Kenzie Bollin, Lakeyn Smith, Elizabeth Salo, Maggie Keim, Marina Meyer, Rilee Shrum and Sara Kliewer. Back row: Taytum White, Emily Comer, Madisyn Wilt, Marissa Gottman, Ava Fohey, Hadlie Kroeger, Ashley Bode, Natalie Bartz and Laura Noland.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- There's one main mantra for new head coach Alysha Barnett in her first season with the Palmyra girls tennis team.

Barnett wants to keep the same high expectations that previous head coach Jessica Gottman had.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.