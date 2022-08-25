PALMYRA, Mo. -- There's one main mantra for new head coach Alysha Barnett in her first season with the Palmyra girls tennis team.
Barnett wants to keep the same high expectations that previous head coach Jessica Gottman had.
"I think Coach Gottman had high expectations for her team," Barnett said. "So with me coming in and having those same high expectations, I think it's been easy (to transition in). The girls are used to high-intensity practices and working hard."
Palmyra has set those high expectations after winning its third straight district championship last season.
However, the Lady Panthers fell in the sectional round each of the last three seasons, leaving the girls hungry for more success.
"Everybody just needs to play their best and believe they can do it," said senior Maura Gottman. "It's really like a mentality game and we just need to keep our minds in the right place. If we are down or losing, we just know we need to come back and be on our best game."
Gottman will be Palmyra's No. 1 player this season, with her sister, sophomore Molly Gottman, joining her as the No. 2 player.
"I just want our team to do good as a whole, both JV and varsity," Gottman said. "Personally, I want to go to state again with my sister. That would be awesome. We always get to sectionals and lose, so if we could go as a team, that would be awesome, too."
Palmyra will have senior Jeorgia O'Brien at No. 3, junior Hadlie Kroeger at No. 4, senior Abbey Mann at No. 5 and junior Marina Meyer at No. 6 to round out the varsity singles players.
The Gottman sisters will compose Palmyra's No. 1 doubles team, while O'Brien and Mann will be on the No. 2 team and Kroeger and Meyer will be on the No. 3 team.
"We had quite a lot of challenge matches going on for that sixth spot, but I think we've got it set," Barnett said. "Our challenge matches are over, so the top-six are set. We are ready to get to matches and see how they go."
Palmyra had a big turnout this season with a total of 22 girls coming out for tennis.
While there are 22 total players, only four of them are seniors.
"Not only (are those four seniors) good tennis players and very skilled, but they are good people," Barnett said. "They are people that you want the freshmen looking up to as examples. So that's kind of nice to have."
Barnett has been working differently with each group of players at practice.
"With the younger ones, basics and fundamentals," Barnett said. "With the older ones who have played a lot, it's honing their skills and thinking about strategy. Not just I'm a good hitter and have good ground strokes, but what are we going to do with that? Kind of taking it to the next level."
The older players have been working with the newcomers in practice.
"I think our freshmen have been well-behaved and they are actually very good," Gottman said. "They have the potential. Some of our sophomores and juniors coming up have done a good job."
Palmyra will play Hannibal twice this season after falling to the Lady Pirates twice last season, ending years of wins for the Lady Panthers.
"Last year, we lost to them for the first time in a long time and it was unfortunate," Gottman said. "They always have good girls and they are all sweet girls, but it's a little competition because our towns are next to each other. It's a rivalry."
Palmyra is also looking forward to playing cross-state rivals Quincy and QND.
"The girls keep talking about the players on those teams and their skill level and how they are going to match up," Barnett said. "So that seems to be kind of the anticipated matches for some reason."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 30 -- at Moberly
Aug. 31 -- at QND
Sept. 1 -- Hannibal
Sept. 6 -- at Macomb
Sept. 8 -- Fulton
Sept. 12 -- at Helias Invitational
Sept. 13 -- Mexico
Sept. 14 -- at Quincy
Sept. 17 -- at Marshall Tournament
Sept. 19 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 20 -- at Kirksville
Sept. 21 -- Father Tolton
Sept. 24 -- at Hannibal Invitational
Sept. 27 -- QND
