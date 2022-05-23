HANNIBAL — After a strong career at Hannibal, Katie Greening will continue her soccer career with Northwest Missouri State University.
Greening signed her national letter-of-intent to play soccer with the Bearcats during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Monday and will major in dental hygiene.
"They had a great (dental hygienist) program and one of the only programs in Missouri," Greening said. "I went up and did a tryout for the team and I really liked it. I liked the campus. It wasn't too close, but not too far. So, I just decided that would be a great fit for me."
Greening is coming off a senior season where she was named to the All-Conference First Team as a defender, her third such selection during her high school career.
During her high school career, Greening primarily played as a defender, but will move to the midfield with the Bearcats.
"(Bearcats head coach Marc Gordon) wants me to step into the midfielder role because he saw how I attacked a lot playing defense this year," Greening said. "That's what I originally played, but (Hannibal head coach Eric) Hill needed a center back since we graduated ours my freshman year."
Greening said playing for Coach Hill helped her versatility on the field.
"I had to play a lot of different positions," Greening said. "He moved me all around. "My other (lesson) is how to be a leader. I was really challenged this year to learn how to talk to players and how to help the freshmen."
While Greening was an excellent defender, she also had a big role on the offense making Hannibal's corner kicks and free kicks, while scoring several key goals this past season.
"If she sees an opening, she takes it," Hill said. "She's not one of those defenders who wants to quickly get the ball off of her feet. If she has an offensive opportunity that's going to be a better situation for the team, she certainly goes for that."
Hill recalled a goal Greening made during a pivotal point in a April 15 game at the Lady Pirate Invitational against Southern Boone that gave Hannibal a two-point lead as an example of her offensive capability.
"We had a free kick from about 30 yards out and Katie stepped up and hit a heck of a shot," Hill said. "It went upper 90 corner. When it happened, just the energy that she had and how pumped up she was and the reaction that she had was so exciting."
The Lady Pirate Invitational and Camdenton Tournament was among Greening's favorite memories with Hannibal.
Greening said that getting an All-State honorable mention selection during her freshman season was her biggest accomplishment in high school.
"It's always a blast, even just a practice," Greening said. "Soccer season was the highlight of my high school career."
During the 2022 season, Hannibal set a school record with 21 victories and the Lady Pirates won their first district tournament game of Greening's high school career.
"I'm just going to think about how we set a lot of records and we are graduating a lot of good seniors," Greening said. "Overall, I think our team worked really well together and bonded. Some of us played club (soccer) together, so we had a very successful season."
Hill said the team will have big shoes to fill in replacing Greening.
"Just her knowledge of the game and her physical play, just the way she's willing to get in and mix it up," Hill said. "She will never back down from a tackle. If not the best, she had one of the best foot skills on our team the past four years."
