Joshua Talton scores 31 points in Panthers win over Mustangs

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City junior guard Joshua Talton scored 31 points and barely played in the second half in Monday's 97-26 win over Marion County in the first round of the Monroe City boys basketball tournament on Monday.
"Joshua has matured a lot over the years and he was able to finish strong around the basket," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "He was hitting the shots that were open and his teammates were getting him the ball."
Monroe City set the tone early on, with Talton scoring 11 of his points in the first quarter. The Panthers would have a 36-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers took a 60-10 lead to halftime and rested starters such as Joshua Talton, junior guard Josiah Talton, junior forward Jaedyn Robinson and senior forward Logan Buhlig.
Robertson was second on Monroe City with 15 points, with junior guard Kyle Hays scoring 11 points.
This gave Monroe City a chance to see what the bench could do. Among the players taking advantage of the extended playing time was junior guard Owen Lehenbauer, who scored 10 points in the second half.
"There were some guys (in the game) who haven't played up to this point," Edris said. "We had an opportunity to see their efforts in practice pay off in a game. It was good to see their teammates excited for them to be successful on the floor."
The Panthers defense limited the Mustangs scoring opportunities, but Marion County was able to score 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Mustangs junior Spencer Whetstone led his team with nine points.
Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett said his players gave good effort and had positive attitudes despite the score.
"We talk about anything you do good against Monroe City, you are going to be able to do to anybody," Plunkett said. "So we had some goals within the game besides the score. We had some of them achieved and some werent, but I'm proud of our guys."
No. 8 seed Marion County (0-3) will play No. 5 seed Paris (0-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Dan Mudd Gym.
Plunkett said although Paris is not the caliber of team that Monroe City is, they will be a quality opponent.
"Once you experience a team that does so many things well like Monroe and then you play someone else, it's never quite as bad," Plunkett said. "It allows us a chance to slow down when we are playing other teams."
No. 1 seed Monroe City (3-0) will play No. 4 seed Louisiana (1-0) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Edris said his team will need another great effort against Louisiana on Wednesday.
"It's kind of different with both gyms going on at the same time for us," Edris said. "As far as practices go, we are going to be limited more than we have in the past. So, it will be a shorter practice to prepare for who we are playing."