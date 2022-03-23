MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City senior guard Joshua Talton closes out his high school basketball career with one last honor.
Talton was named to the Class 3 All-State Team for the second straight season and was named Co-Player of the Year along with Thayer senior Jordan Andrews.
During his senior campaign, Talton averaged 19 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and 2.8 steals per game.
Talton joins his older brother, C.E. Talton, as a two-time All-State selection.
This caps off a series of awards for Talton, who was named Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season. He also was named to the Class 3 District 6 All-District First Team.
Joining Talton on the All-Conference team were fellow seniors Josiah Talton, Jaedyn Robertson and Kyle Hays.
During Talton’s high school career, the Panthers won the district title all four years and had an 101-16 overall record. Monroe City finished in second place in 2021 and third place in 2020 in Class 3.
The Panthers finished undefeated against conference opponents and won 12 regular season tournaments during Talton’s four years with Monroe City.
Monroe City finished with a 22-5 season during the 2021-22 season and fell to Duchesne in the Class 3 state sectional.
