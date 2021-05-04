LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- The Monroe City baseball team defeated Highland 10-4 on Monday at Highland High School behind a strong pitching performance from Brady Jones.
Jones was the winning pitcher after going 6.2 innings with 12 strikeouts, while allowing nine hits, three walks and three earned runs. Jones also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two walks, two runs and two stolen bases.
Shortstop Bo Patterson went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs and two RBIs. Left fielder Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Monroe City (4-9) will play at Louisiana (7-10) on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Panthers next game.