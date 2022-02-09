PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra High School senior Jazlin Gottman will continue her softball career at Columbia College after signing her national letter-of-intent on Wednesday morning.
“It was just a really great opportunity,” Gottman said. “I really enjoyed it when I visited there. (Head) coach Wendy Spratt and (assistant) coach Debbie Jameson gave me a really great opportunity.”
At Columbia College, Gottman will join a team that went 35-7 in 2021 and brought in six top recruits for the 2022 season. Gottman will begin her freshman season in 2023.
Gottman is still deciding on her major, but is leaning towards majoring in biology.
The right-handed pitcher has made back-to-back All-Conference teams, including a First Team selection in 2021. She also made the All-District Team this past season.
“Jaz was our No. 1 pitcher,” said Palmyra softball head coach Alexis Meyers. “She faced 341 batters last year and she struck out 128 and only walked 34. We are really going to miss her in the circle next year.”
Gottman said she enjoyed her time with Meyers, which was two seasons as a head coach and and two seasons as an assistant coach.
“I learned a lot of things from her,” Gottman said. “She really developed me as a great player and taught me some things I know.”
Gottman was one of two seniors on a Palmyra team that finished 12-7 in 2021 that advanced to the Class 2 District 5 semifinals.
Gottman’s favorite memory of playing for Palmyra was her sophomore season, when the Lady Panthers finished 21-9 and in second place in Class 2.
“When we went to state, it was a really good experience,” Gottman said. “I really enjoyed that. Just an all-around good experience being around my teammates.”
