CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain High School senior Jaxen Lake signed his national letter-of-intent to attend and play football for Illinois College on Friday.
Lake plans on majoring in kinesiology, and hopes to get into sports medicine and therapy after he graduates.
"It's felt like home for me for awhile (since) my brother signed there back in 2020," Lake said. "It's just been going to the home and away games, spending time with him, teammates and coaches. Getting close to him. When the recruiting process started and they started texting me, I was already familiar with them."
Lake's older brother, Jace Barton, is a linebacker at Illinois College who will be entering his senior season next year.
Lake will be a slot receiver and wideout for the Blueboys.
"I'm pretty excited," Lake said. "(My brother) is going to be a senior this year, so I'll have at least one year with him."
Lake also played basketball and ran track and field during his time at Mark Twain.
During his time playing football at Mark Twain, Lake learned plenty from head coach Mark Epperson and former head coach Austin Leake.
"One thing that they taught me is to control my emotions during games," Lake said. "Don't let it determine how you play. They taught me a lot. How to be better and how to put in the work. They showed me that you just don't have it, you have to earn it."
Lake was part of the 2021 Mark Twain football team that finished 10-2 and finished in Class 1 District 2.
Lake's favorite memory was during the Class 1 District 2 semifinal against St. Pius X (Festus) in 2021, which the Tigers won 20-0.
"I had a flea flicker and the quarterback threw it to me and I went up with one hand and came down with it," Lake said. "Pretty cool picture of it. Even though I didn't score, it was a pretty good memory and we went 10-2."
