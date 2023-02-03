Jaxen Lake.JPG

Mark Twain High School senior Jaxen Lake poses for a photo after signing his national letter-of-intent on Friday at Mark Twain High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain High School senior Jaxen Lake signed his national letter-of-intent to attend and play football for Illinois College on Friday.

Lake plans on majoring in kinesiology, and hopes to get into sports medicine and therapy after he graduates.

