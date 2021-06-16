Jaden Essig to continue cheer career at Lindenwood

HANNIBAL — Recent Hannibal High School graduate Jaden Essig signed her national letter-of-intent to continue her cheerleading career and attend Lindenwood University on Wednesday at Korf Gymnasium.
At Lindenwood University, Essig plans on majoring in nursing.
“Cheer is my passion and I want to be a flight nurse,” Essig said. “I looked at their school and cheerleading background ... and saw that I can move up in cheer in the future. Their nursing program is good, so I can get my dream job of being a flight nurse. As soon as I walked in, I knew that it was my home and I belonged there.”
Essig was part of Hannibal’s cheerleading team all four years of her high school career.
Hannibal cheerleading coach Jennifer Terrill said Essig was an awesome tumbler.
“She’s really crowd effective,” Terrill said. “She has a huge smile and really gets the crowd pumped up. She’s also a really good leader and role model for the younger girls on the squad.”
Essig will get an opportunity to cheer for a top-notch cheerleading program at Lindenwood. The Lindenwood cheer program won two national titles in the NCA/NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Team Championships this past April.
Terrill said Essig encouraged her younger teammates at practice and will be an asset for the Lindenwood cheer squad.
“She’s definitely going to bring a positive attitude and a really hard work ethic,” Terrill said. “She excels and tries to be the best she can be at anything she does. So, they are really lucky to have her.”
Essig said Coach Terrill helped her come out her comfort zone during her time with the Hannibal cheerleading team.
“She taught me how to be myself and not be afraid of the spotlight,” Essig said. “She’s taught me to cheer loud and be (respectful). It was just a wonderful opportunity and I appreciate everything about her.”
Essig added that Coach Terrill made the cheer practices fun.
“I enjoyed all of the practices with Hannibal cheer,” Essig said. “I love the football games because of the spotlight here at Hannibal High, and all of the love showed from the teachers, players, coaches and students. It’s just amazing here.”