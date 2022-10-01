Lomax.jpg

Hannibal senior Irelan Lomax smashes the ball over the net during the Pirates NCMC match against Marshall on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Hannibal. She qualified for the state tournament in singles during Saturday's Class 2 District 4 tournament at Ft. Zumwalt East.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal senior Irelan Lomax will cap off her high school career with a state tournament appearance.

Lomax qualified for state in singles play in Saturday's Class 2 District 4 Tournament at Fort Zumwalt East High School.

