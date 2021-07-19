HANNIBAL — The first of two in-person registration events to sign up for the Hannibal Youth Football Camp will be held on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s registration event will be held at Bear Creek Sports Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be a second in-person registration held on Saturday at Dunham’s Sports from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is also available online anytime at hannibalyouthfootball.com.
The youth football camp will be held at Porter Stadium from Aug. 5-7. On Thursday, Aug. 5 and Friday, Aug. 6, the camp will run from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
For additional information or questions, contact Director of Hannibal Youth Football Beau Viehmann at director@hannibalyouthfootball.com.