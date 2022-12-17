QUINCY, Ill. -- Everything was clicking for Hannibal in Saturday's game against Payson Seymour at the 15th Annual John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.
The Lady Pirates took control from the start and raced out to a 79-16 thumping of Payson Seymour.
"The girls were able to get out in transition and run, which is what we wanted to do," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "We shot the ball really well and moved it around. So, I'm extremely proud of what we did on the offensive end."
Saturday's game also allowed a young Hannibal team to get a feel of a college atmosphere playing at the John Wood Community College Student Activity Center gym.
"It was pretty cool," Gaines said. "Whenever we got here, the girls were kind of freaking out. They were in a college locker room for the first time. They were taking pictures and super excited to be here and play here."
The scoring barrage for Hannibal started early with the help of a pair of sophomore guards -- Abbie Martin and Mariah Mayfield. In the first quarter, Martin would score eight points and Mayfield would add six points.
Hannibal junior McKenna Hull came up with four points and four other teammates contributed to help the Lady Pirates take a commanding 25-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"I think because we really moved the ball around a lot, it helped (us score)," Mayfield said. "We gained confidence."
By halftime, Hannibal's lead increased to 52-12.
"We've been putting a lot of work in at practice," Martin said. "We practiced on passing it all the way around. I did good coming across the middle and getting some shots."
Martin finished with a team-high 16 points, while Mayfield racked up 14 points.
Lady Pirates freshman guard Malia Stolte came off the bench to score nine points.
A duo of Hannibal sophomores -- Mia Ebers and Aubrielle Krigbaum -- both added eight points.
Outstanding defense contributed to Saturday's win, with Hannibal only allowing 16 points, which is the second-lowest total for the Lady Pirates this season.
"I'm extremely proud of our defense," Martin said. "We have been working on it in practices. We were focused and we had great energy. When we do that well, good things will happen for us."
Gaines said it was good to enter winter break on a high note.
"We like to set defensive goals and we set the goal (today) and they met it," Gaines said. "What they did today was extremely encouraging moving forward. We have a real big stretch of basketball coming up after the break."
Hannibal (7-2) will enter winter break and return to action on Friday, Jan. 6, hosting conference rival Marshall (4-4).
The Lady Pirates are on a two-game winning streak after falling to Moberly last Tuesday.
"It really is (good)," Martin said of Saturday's win. "I hope that when we come back, we will all have touches on the ball and be ready to go."
The girls are pleased with how much progress Hannibal has made in the first month of the season.
"It's amazing," Mayfield said. "The past two seasons, we had only five wins and now we are up to seven (this year). I'm excited to see the improvement."
