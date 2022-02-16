HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Hurricanes hosted their first meet in two years over the past weekend, placing first out of 18 teams.
The Hurricanes scored 3,543 team points to take first place. Twin Pikes in Louisiana placed second with 1,331 points and CMTY Riptide (Collinsville, Maryville, Troy, Illinois) placed third with 1,328 points.
Two records fell during the invitational with Dawson Behl setting records in the 15-21 boys 200-yard IM (2:02.00) and 200-yard backstroke (2:01.26).
Eli Wiley set a Hurricanes record in the 9-10 boys 100-fly with a time of 1:15.03.
Laura Noland had personal bests in all of her events and made three qualifying times for the area championship meet.
Emily Groth had personal bests in all her events in the 13-14 girls division, while also qualifying for the area championship meet and the Ozark Division I meet at the Rec-Plex from Feb. 25-27.
Audrey Noland and Behl have qualified for the YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. from March 28-April 4.
Mason McIntyre had 84% personal bests in events and dropped his time in the13-14 boys 200-yard freestyle by 23%.
Swimmers who had top-three finishes included Behl, Mahdi Behniaye, Drew Campbell, Noah Campbell, Finnley Gauch, Groth, Brooke Hess, Allie Hirtzel, Maddy Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Thatcher Johnson, Eli Wiley, Nora Wiley, Katie Matz, Kaylee Michaels, Audrey Noland, Everleigh Spake, Audra St. Juliana and Atticus Sternke.
Individual girls winners included Olivia Johnson in the 13-14 200-yard IM, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, Audrey Noland in the 15-21 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard backstroke 200-yard fly, 200-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle, Maddy Johnson in the 15-21 500-yard freestyle and Audra St. Juliana in the 9-10 100-yard fly.
Individual boys winners included Eli Wiley in the 9-10 200-yard IM and 100-yard fly, Behl in the 15-21 200-yard IM, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard fly, 200-yard backstroke, 100-yard fly, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke and Atticus Sternke in the 15-21 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke.
The girls 13-14 200-yard medley relay team of Groth, Olivia Johnson, Scarlett Sternke and Laura Noland won with a time of 2:06.81.
The boys 15-21 200-yard medley relay team of Behl, Atticus Sternke, Behniaye and Titus Campbell won with a time of 1:51.42.
The girls 13-14 200-yard free relay team of Scarlett Sternke, Laura Noland, Olivia Johnson and Nora Wiley won with a time of 1:39.69.
The girls 15-21 200-yard free relay team of Groth, Michaels, Maddy Johnson and Audrey Noland won with a time of 1:51.39.
The boys 15-21 200-yard free relay team of Atticus Sternke, Campbell, Behl and Behniaye won with a time of 1:29.49.
It was also the first Tom and Becky Invitational for new head coach Mike Austin.
The area championships will be held in Edwardsville, Ill. from March 18-20.
