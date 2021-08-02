EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Nine Hannibal Hurricanes swim team members combined for 60% personal records (PRs) in the finals to score 371 points and place 10th in the team scoring at the Ozark Swimming Championships at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center from July 23-25.
A total of 400 swimmers from 15 Missouri and Illinois teams competed.
The Hurricanes were led by Atticus Sternke, who finished with 100 points in the boys 13-14 division. Sternke placed third in the 100, 200 and 400-freestyle events. Sternke earned an USA AAA cut in his 100-free.
Ainsley Bennett and Olivia Johnson led the way for the girls side with 69 and 58 points, respectively.
Bennett finished second in the 15 & Over girls 200-meter freestyle and third in the 400-meter freestyle. Johnson won the 13-14 girls 400-IM and earned fourth in the 200 breast.
15-year-old Madelyn Johnson had 85% PRs and finished top-eight in the 50-meter freestyle.
Other top-10 Hurricane swimmers were 17-year-old Audrey Noland, who finished third in the 50-free and fifth in the 100-free; and 13-year-old Nora Wiley finishing ninth in the 200-back and tenth in the 100-back.
Competing in the 10 & Under division, Eli Wiley placed fifth in both the 50-fly and 100-free. Audra St. Juliana dropped five seconds in her 100-backstroke taking her from a No. 19 seed to eleventh place.
Seven new team records were set this weekend. Eli Wiley in the 50-breast at 48.29 and 50-fly at 39.52, Atticus Sternke in the 400-free at 4:34.93, Ainsley Bennett in the 200-free at 2:11.29, 200-IM at 2:31.53, and 400-free at 4:39.24 and Madelyn Johnson in the 800-free at 10:02.97.
The Hurricanes end their summer season competing in two meets.
Sternke will be attending the Central Zone Swimming Championships in Elkhart, In. on August 6-8. Bringing together the fastest age group swimmers from Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin in a team-format by state association, this meet requires USA Swimming AAA cuts for entry.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, 17 other Hurricanes will finish their season at Sheridan in the River Country Swim League Championships, featuring 12 area summer swim teams.