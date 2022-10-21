HANNIBAL — With Hannibal honoring its seniors on Friday night at Porter Stadium, several of them came up huge in the Pirates 27-21 win over Battle.
There was running back Markahl Humphrey, who ran 20 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns and also catching two passes for 71 yards and another touchdown.
"I just had the mentality in the backfield that it's this or nothing," Humphrey said. "So, we need it. I just ran my hardest."
Seniors Briley Cunningham and Austin Wilhoit helped anchor the offensive line at guard and tackle, respectively.
All-State linebacker Ashton Watts tied for the team lead with 12 tackles, while also getting 1.5 tackles for a loss.
Defensive back Jack Parker had an early interception to stop Battle's first drive, while also breaking up two passes and making seven tackles.
"Jack is a stud and always seems to come up big at the right moments on defense," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "He knows how to read an offense. He's always in the right place at the right time and doesn't miss a lot of tackles. We are going to get him a lot more involved on offense, too."
A total of 14 seniors were honored in a pregame ceremony.
"It's been wonderful," Humphrey said. "I've been playing with them since I've been in fourth grade. We have a great group of seniors. I love playing with them."
Hannibal struck first when Waylon Anders threw a screen pass to Humphrey, who ran in it 71 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter.
Aneyas Williams then recovered an onside kick by Hannibal and would go on to run in a 28-yard touchdown in the ensuing possession to put the Pirates up 13-0.
Bad luck then hit Hannibal later in the first quarter when Williams suffered an injury and would not return to the game.
"We'll see," Gschwender said about Williams' injury. "It doesn't look good."
Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby would run a keeper for an 18-yard touchdown at the closing minute of the first quarter.
Near the end of the second quarter, Goolsby threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Daqual Wright that would give Battle a 14-13 lead going into halftime.
Hannibal stopped a lengthy Battle drive at the start of the second half, which would be a momentum shifter.
"It was the difference in the game," Gschwender said. "That's big time. Our defense bent a little bit, but they didn't break very often. This is an offense that is scoring 38 points a game and we just held them to 21 points. Hat's off to our defense."
Later on in the third quarter, Humphrey powered in for a three-yard touchdown to regain the lead for Hannibal.
"We just fought hard and dug deep on offense," Humphrey said. "Just played our game.
Once again, Hannibal stopped Battle on a fourth down after the Spartans were threatening to score early in the second quarter.
The Pirates capitalized on the turnover on downs by Battle, with Humphrey breaking free for a 47-yard touchdown run.
Goolsby ran in his second touchdown later in the fourth quarter, a 28-yarder.
"The Battle quarterback is something else," Gschwender said. "He's just eating teams up and scrambling around with some big runs. We let him get away from us on that zone read, but overall I thought we did a pretty decent job and made the plays when we needed to make them."
Goolsby was sacked twice, with Dylan Bock, Watts, Trenton Cowden and Ryan Ross each getting credit for a half-sack.
Anders went 5-for-12 for 113 yards and a touchdown, while rushing four times for a yard.
Hannibal (7-2) will have a bye week in the first week of Class 4 District 5 play and host a semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 4.
"That (bye week) is going to be huge," Gschwender said. "That's going to help us heal up a little bit and regroup. Really come at some stuff with a little bit different of a game plan. I may have to go a little bit more old school going forward."
