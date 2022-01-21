ATCHISTON, Kan. -- The Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team lost its second straight game, falling to conference rival Benedictine College 70-57 on the road Thursday.
Wildcats junior guard and Canton High School alum Laken Hugenberg scored a career-high 25 points off the bench for Culver-Stockton.
Culver-Stockton (9-10, 3-7) will play a road contest against Park University on Saturday at noon in the Wildcats next game.
