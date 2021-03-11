How Monroe City built a basketball powerhouse

MONROE CITY, Mo. — When Brock Edris took over as head coach of Monroe City’s boys basketball team a decade ago, the Panthers were coming off a winless season and about as far away from the state tournament as you could get.
It took some time for Edris to turn the program around and the first couple of seasons were challenging, with Monroe City combining for only 10 wins in his first two seasons.
“10 years ago, I was a young guy who thought it was going to turn around rather quickly,” Edris said. “But, I think (I was) like a lot of coaches who were humbled early in their careers and I think that’s a good thing. We didn’t win a lot of games our first two years, but we had kids who still worked hard and bought into what we were doing.”
Many of Monroe City’s current players attended Edris’ youth basketball camps that helped get them interested in the sport of basketball.
“It’s interesting to go back and look at pictures and videos of these kids working out basic jab steps and layups,” Edris said. “Just enjoying basketball and having fun. It takes a lot more than just a camp to get to this point. These kids have parents that have coached them or people in the community that have coached them.”
It also helped to have older siblings help get their younger brothers interested in the sport. Twin brothers and All-Conference junior guards Joshua and Josiah Talton had their older brother C.E. Talton play with Monroe City. All-Conference senior forward Logan Buhlig has his younger brother, Reece Buhlig, getting significant minutes on this year’s team.
Edris said the emphasis on the youth program has paid off for Monroe City.
“We were really trying to reach down to our youth levels and get kids interested in playing basketball ... it’s a fun game to play and we were teaching the fundamentals the right way,” Edris said. “In turn, when you get good middle school coaches (who) are able to continue with those fundamentals and up the intensity or level of competitiveness a little bit. It kind of let them know what the expectations were before they get to the high school program.”
Progress was made each year under Edris’ direction and soon the results started showing up in the win column.
Monroe City posted its first winning season in 14 seasons during the 2013-13 season in Edris’ third season with the school.
The Panthers won its first postseason game under Edris in his fourth season and started a run of five straight district championships in his sixth season.
“Winning five straight district championships is impossible without having really good kids and really good basketball players that are very coachable and are really good teammates,” Edris said. “Something we try to take pride in with our basketball program is developing young men that are all about the team because you feel like that’s going to pay off later in life.”
Monroe City lost in the state sectionals in the Panthers first three district championships under Edris. It was last season when Monroe City finally broke through and advanced to the state semifinal, with the Panthers falling to Charleston by only two points.
Edris feels like last year’s loss in the state Final Four helped motivate the players who returned to this year’s team.
“The boys are excited and I think they are locked in coming to the game planning on what we need to do,” Edris said. “It’s just a matter of going on and trying to play some of our best basketball and seeing what happens.”
Monroe City returned to the Final Four this year and has another crack at the state title. The Panthers narrowly defeated Christian O’Fallon 51-49 in the Class 3 state quarterfinal on Friday, with junior forward Jaedyn Robertson hitting to free throws in the final second to clinch the win.
Monroe City (26-2) will play Summit Christian Academy (21-4) at JQH Arena in Springfield on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Class 3 semifinal.
“I feel like when you are playing a quarterfinal game, it should almost be a flip of a coin who’s going to move on and we just made better at one more possession than they did,” Edris said. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to go back down to Springfield.”
Monroe City has been able to maintain its level of excellence the past five years despite being one of the smallest schools in Class 3 boys basketball.
The Panthers will be in good shape for the 2021-22 season with Logan Buhlig being the only senior on this year’s team. Monroe City will return four All-Conference selections next season; Joshua Talton (First Team), Josiah Talton (Second Team), junior guard Kyle Hays (Second Team) and Robertson (Honorable Mention).
“It’s really difficult to make the Final Four in any class,” Edris said. “I felt like the best teams in Class 3 over the years when we (were Class 2), I felt (our) teams could really compete with any class. I’m proud to be in the conversation in having kids represent our school and our community down in the Final Four.”