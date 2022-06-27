ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hometown Hitters placed third overall out of 140 teams in the 13U AAU Volleyball Nationals from June 15-18.
The 13U Hometown Hitters finished the tournament with a 10-3 record.
Team members included local kids from Hannibal, Quincy and Southeastern from the age ranges of 11 to 13.
This was the first year 13U has offered a national team, with Sarah Janes being the team’s manager and Christine Stephens being the team’s coach.
“Not only did they compete, they placed well and represented this area very well,” Janes said. “(Hometown Hitters) is very proud of the girls and their coach.”
Aly Falconer and Kara Stephens both were awarded All-Star honors from the national tournament.
The Hometown Hitters were sponsored by Blessing Health Systems Orthopedic & Sports Medicine.
Hannibal also had a 15U team compete in Orlando from June 19-22, placing third in the Sapphire Division with a 9-3 overall record.
“Look for these girls to have monster high school seasons,” Janes said.
