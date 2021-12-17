HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University freshman wrestler Gavin Morawitz became the first Trojan to earn a national ranking this season.
Morawtiz is currently ranked No. 20 in the country at the 157 pound weight class. The freshman wrestler currently has a 17-7 record for the season and is ranked No. 1 in the American Midwest Conference.
HLGU is scheduled to compete in the 2021 Eagle Duals in Kansas City on Saturday, which will begin at 9 a.m.
