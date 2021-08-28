MARSHALL, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's volleyball opened up the 2021 season with at the Missouri Valley Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Trojans fell to MidAmerica Nazarene and Presentation in three sets. On Saturday, HLGU fell to Benedectine in three sets and Missouri Valley in five sets.
"This weekend showed we have a ton of potential," said HLGU head coach Maliah Blakemore. "We just have to work on finishing each set strong."
The Trojans will have their home opener on Wednesday against William Penn University at 6 p.m.