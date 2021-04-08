HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's soccer team announced the commitment from Francis Howell Central High School senior Vivian Worobec.
Worobec lives in St. Peters and is the daughter of Matt and Joanne Worobec. She is interested in studying biology, business and nursing in college.
"Vivian is a special player and person that embodies what it means to be a Trojan," said HLGU women's soccer head coach Jason Nichols. "Her attitude, work ethic and resolve to be the best she can be no doubt makes her a valuable part of this program."
HLGU plans on playing Worobec as a midfielder and some at defensive end.
Worobec plays for the club team Panathinaikos and is a member of the Principals Advisory Committee, DECA, Student Council and National Honors Society.