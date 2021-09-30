LINCOLN, Ill. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's soccer team defeated Lincoln Christian University 6-0 on the road Wednesday.
Trojans freshman Julia Schjut scored two goals and had an assist. Freshman Faith Bridges also scored two goals, while Vivian Worobec and Nanako Hallier also scored a goal apiece.
"We possessed the ball better in the second half, which brought more creativity," said HLGU head coach Jason Nichols. "Time to get ready for a big game against Williams Baptist this coming Saturday.
The Trojans defense limited LCU to just one shot, which was not on goal. HLGU recorded 40 shots, with 26 of them being on goal.
HLGU (2-5) will host Williams Baptist University (2-4) for homecoming on Saturday at 1 p.m.