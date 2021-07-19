HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s soccer program announced the commitment of Julia Schjut from Helse, Germany on Monday.
Trojans head coach Jason Nichols said he is excited to have Schjut join the team.
“Julia is the kind of person, player and student that will positively impact the team and university as a whole,” Nichols said. “As a player, her ability to see the pitch and possess the ball and creatively attack will boost our team. The style of play she learned in Germany will combine well with our tactics. I’m also confident her attitude, work ethic and academic focus will represent well what it means to be a Trojan.”
Schjut graduated high school from BerufsBildundgsZentrum Dithmarschen in Heide, Germany this year. She mostly played the position of midfielder in Germany.
Schjut also played soccer for SV Henstedt-Ulzburg and had plenty of success. Among the honors earned by the team were U15: Hamburg Champion, Regional Cup Winner, U17: Schleswig-Holstein Champion and State Cup Winner.
Once at HLGU, Schjut plans on majoring in sport and recreation management. She listed Melanie Leupolz as her favorite soccer player and 2 Timothy 1:7 as her favorite Bible verse.
Schjut said her parents were the most influential people in her life because they inspired her have a good work ethic and empathy for others.
The 2021 season will kick off on Aug. 31, with the Trojans hosting Oakland City University for a 3 p.m. game. The Trojans finished with a 0-10-1 record during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.