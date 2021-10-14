HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's soccer team fell to Missouri Baptist University 4-3 on Wednesday in a home conference matchup.
"Clearly the best game we've played all year," said HLGU head coach Jason Nichols. "So proud of the 90 minutes of executing our game plan. They played so hard. We'll rebound and be ready for our next game on Saturday."
Trojans junior midfielder Elizabeth Scott scored two goals and Madilynn Lombardo scored one goal. Vivian Worobec had an assist.
HLGU goalkeeper Courtney Bayer had five saves in Wednesday's loss.
HLGU (3-8) will play the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Saturday at noon in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.