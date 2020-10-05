HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's soccer team lost to Central Baptist College 1-0 at Blackwell Field on Saturday.
Central Baptists' Cayla Lee scored a goal in the first half and the Trojans were unable to even up the score as the game went on.
“The ladies played really hard, made some good adjustments in the second half, but came up just a bit short on the tough goal allowed,” said HLGU head coach Jason Nichols. “Credit CBC for following up on the shot that was deflected. We will press on and keep getting better.”
Trojans freshman goalkeeper Courtney Bayer recorded two saves. The Trojans had nine shots on goal, compared to three by the Mustangs.
HLGU sets at a 0-3 record after Saturday's loss to the Mustangs.
Next up is a Saturday game against Harris-Stowe University at 1 p.m. in St. Louis.