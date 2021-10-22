CONWAY, Ark. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's soccer team fell to Central Baptist College 3-2 in a Friday road game.
"Defensively we dug ourselves a hole today, and didn't have enough time to climb out," said HLGU head coach Jason Nichols. "Credit CBC for capitalizing on their opportunities. We'll be ready for our next game and learn from today."
Trojans freshman midfielder Vivian Worobec scored an unassisted goal 21 minutes into the first half to give HLGU a 1-0 lead.
Right before halftime, CBC scored two goals. Jackie Cortez scored a goal off an assist by Mahogany Finley to tie the game and then the Mustangs took the lead when Tigist Holmes scored an unassisted goal.
CBC then took a 3-1 lead early in the second half when Finley scored a goal off an assist by Bayleigh Williams.
HLGU answered back with a unassisted goal by junior midfielder Destiny McClintock, but were unable to get any offense going after that.
HLGU (5-9, 2-5) will host Harris-Stowe University on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the final home game of the regular season. It will be Senior Night with the Trojans recognizing Katie Few prior to the game.
