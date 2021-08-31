HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s soccer team fell to Oakland City University 4-3 at Blackwell Field on Tuesday.
“So close, but not close enough for the win,” said HLGU head coach Jason Nichols. “Credit OCU for the adjustments they made. We will learn how to finish games and tighten things down defensively.”
Scoring goals for HLGU were Destiny McClintock, Faith Bridges and Vivian Worobec. Trojans goalkeeper Courtney Bayer recorded four saves.
The Trojans will play William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game.