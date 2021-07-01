HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s basketball team recently signed Marta Gateva from Madrid, Spain to play for the Trojans and attend the university.
Gateva plans on majoring in business management once enrolled at HLGU.
Gateva is a 6’ 1” center who looks to be a solid inside presence with post moves and the ability to see the open player.
“Marta will bring us more depth in the post position,” said HLGU women’s basketball head coach Kelly Quigle. “She makes a presence on both ends of the floor and will fit in well with our system.”
The Trojans finished with a 4-19 overall record and a 3-13 record within the American Midwest Conference last season.