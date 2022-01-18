HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball announced the signing of Abigail Atherton on Tuesday.
Atherton is the younger sister of junior Anna Atherton, who currently plays for the Trojans. She is the daughter of Sara and Mike Atherton, who reside in O'Fallon, Mo.
Once enrolled at HLGU, Abby Atherton plans on majoring in elementary education.
"We are excited to have Abby join our team," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "She works hard and will add another spark for us. I am also glad that she will be reunited with her sister Anna on the court."
