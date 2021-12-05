HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball game fell to Central Baptist College 67-45 at Mabee Sports Complex on Saturday.
Eliana McClarie came off the bench for the Trojans and scored a team-high 11 points, while adding four rebounds and two assists. Malea Payne scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists.
HLGU (1-9) will host Missouri Valley College in its next game on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
