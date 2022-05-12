ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University has punched its ticket to the NCCAA Softball World Series with a two-game sweep of the University of Northwestern-St. Paul at Reynolds Field on Wednesday.
The Trojans won the first game 2-1 and the second game 2-0.
"We had fantastic pitching and defense today," said Trojans head coach Dan Hurst. "The team played with a high level of energy. We are all excited to be going to the NCCAA World Series!"
Trojans right-hander Sicily Johnston won the first game after pitching a complete game with five strikeouts. She allowed six hits, two walks and no earned runs.
Mary Bradley went 2-for-3 in the first game. Addison Miller went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run.
Trojans right-hander Emily Bohm pitched a complete game shutout to earn the win in the second game. She had two strikeouts, two walks and five hits allowed.
Allison Prather went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and a run in the second game. Sydney Miller and Kimberly Seabaugh both went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
HLGU (19-24, 11-7) will kick off the NCCAA Softball World Series on Tuesday, playing Columbia International University at 2:30 p.m. and Southwestern Assemblies of God University at 4:30 p.m. at Kansas City. The Trojans will then play Arlington Baptist University on Wednesday at noon.
