GREENVILLE, Ill. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's and women's team sent five individuals to the NCCAA National Championships on Saturday and Sunday.
The HLGU women's team placed 10th out of 18 teams, despite sending only three athletes.
Lauren Sisco and Alyssa Helmich earned All-American honors after Sisco placed third in the 5,000-meter race and Helmich placed third in the hammer throw. Hannah Adams placed fifth in the javelin.
On the HLGU men's side, Chase Grosvenor placed fourth in the 5,000-meter run. Cyle Butenhoff placed 13th in the 5,000-meter run.
"I am very excited for our runners and throwers," said HLGU track head coach Andy Lemons. "It was a great opportunity for our athletes to compete at a high level. I will miss our seniors greatly."