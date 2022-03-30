ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University won both ends of a road softball doubleheader against Harris-Stowe University on Tuesday.
The Trojans offense was on top of its game, with HLGU winning the first game 19-2 and the second game 24-0.
HLGU right-hander Sicily Johnston was the winning pitcher in the first game, going five innings with seven strikeouts. She allowed two walks, four hits and two earned runs.
Trojans junior Lauran Haye went 4-for-4 with a walk, double, two runs and three RBIs. Maggie Dooley went 2-for-3 with two walks, two stolen bases and four runs. Addison Miller went 3-for-5 with three doubles, five RBIs and three runs.
HLGU freshman Sierra Adkins was the winning pitcher in the second game, going one scoreless inning with one strikeout. Emily Bohm pitched four scoreless innings in relief with 10 strikeouts.
Trojans junior Mary Bradley went 3-for-3 with two walks, five runs, three stolen bases and five RBIs. Sydney Miller went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs and three RBIs.
HLGU (5-14, 2-0) will play a road doubleheader against Lyon College on Friday in its next action, which begins at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.