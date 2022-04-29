HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University has suspended its men's wrestling program, effective immediately.
HLGU has been dealing with financial difficulties and wrestling head coach Dan Capp informed the school after the 2021-22 wrestling season that he intended to pursue other opportunities.
Several wrestlers were also looking to transfer to other schools following the season.
HLGU interim athletic director Clay Biggs said these three factors led to the decision to suspend the wrestling program.
"While this was not an easy decision to make, we still wanted to honor the commitment and sacrifices of our wrestlers," Biggs said. "As a result, we have offered all students in our wrestling program the ability to stay at HLGU at their current scholarship level and to continue receiving their wrestling scholarships."
The Trojans finished sixth overall in the NAIA American Midwest Conference Regional Tournament on Feb. 21.
Freshman Gavin Morawitz (Hannibal) won the 157-pound weight class title at the regional tournament and finished 1-2 at the NAIA National Tournament on March 5.
The HLGU wrestling team plans on holding a small banquet at a later date to close out the program.
Any remaining funds from the wrestling team account will be used to help pay for continuing wrestling student scholarships for the affected students.
