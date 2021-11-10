MARSHALL, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s basketball team couldn’t find any offensive rhythm in Tuesday’s road game, falling to Missouri Valley College 57-35.
“It was a tough night offensively and they pulled away from us in the fourth quarter,” said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle.
Makayla Hostetter led the Trojans in scoring with nine points. Ashlyn Vermeer scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.
HLGU (0-3) will play at Park University on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Trojans next game.
