HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University split a home softball doubleheader against Crowley's Ridge College on Tuesday.
Crowley's Ridge won the first game 8-6, while the Trojans won the second game 8-4.
Trojans freshman Sierra Adkins was the losing pitcher in the first game, after going six innings with one strikeout, while allowing 13 hits, two walks and seven earned runs.
HLGU junior Lauran Haye went 3-for-3 with a double, run and four RBIs in the first game. Addison Miller went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs. Cheyenne Struemph went 2-for-3 with a double, run and an RBI.
HLGU sophomore Emily Bohm was the winning pitcher in the second game, going five innings with six strikeouts, while allowing four hits, two walks and one earned run.
Trojans junior Peyton Bray went 3-for-3 with a double, walk and a run in the second game. Maggie Dooley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Miller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
HLGU (9-16, 5-1) will play a road doubleheader against the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis on Thursday, starting at 2 p.m.
