ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- THe Hannibal-LaGrange University men's wrestling team split a triangular meet at Missouri Baptist University on Friday evening.
In the first dual, the Trojans fell to Lincoln College 37-11. Highlights of this dual included freshmen Gavin Morawitz defeating Lincoln's Anthony Sartori by fall in the 157 match and freshman Shaun Gates defeating Lincoln's Robert Muhammad by tech fall in the 174 match.
The Trojans edged Missouri Baptist 30-27 in the second dual. Gates won his second match by fall, defeating Missouri Baptist's Trentin Helton by fall to seal the first program win over MBU.
Next up for HLGU (1-3) is the Eagle Duals hosted by Avila College on Saturday, which will begin at 10:15 p.m.
