COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team defeated Lyon College in the first round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Antimi Softball Complex.
Emily Bohm was the winning pitcher after going a full seven innings with six strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Left fielder Addison Miller went 2-for-4 with a double, run, walk and two RBIs. Center fielder Mary Bradley went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Second baseman Maggie Dooley went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. Shortstop Sydney Miller went 1-for-3 with a double and a run.
HLGU (16-22, 12-7) will play Columbia on Wednesday at noon in pool play.
