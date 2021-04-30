CANTON, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University and Culver-Stockton College split their softball doubleheader on Thursday at Himsl Field in Canton.
“Two hard-fought games today, both teams had good pitching performances,” said HLGU head coach Dan Hurst. “We were able to come back in the second game and grind out a win in the tiebreaker. Proud of the way we battled today.”
The Wildcats defeated the Trojans 1-0 in the first behind a shutout by pitcher Grace Preston. HLGU’s Emily Bohm was the losing pitcer.
Wildcats second baseman Hannah Menefee scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch.
HLGU won the second game 5-4 in eight innings. Sicily Johnson threw a complete game and was the winning pitcher.
HLGU (14-23) finishes the regular season ranked seventh in the American Midwest Conference. The Trojans will play Harris-Stowe State University in Columbia next week in the double-elimination conference tournament.
Culver-Stockton (19-27) will play a doubleheader at Peru State College on Saturday.