HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team split a home non-conference doubleheader against Crowley’s Ridge College on Monday afternoon.
“We just did not have it in game one but came out strong in game two and kept building,” said HLGU softball head coach Dan Hurst. “It was good for our confidence to finish with a win.”
HLGU was shutout 5-0 in the first game. Trojans starting pitcher Sicily Johnston was the losing pitcher after going 4.2 innings with one strikeout and five earned runs. Michaela Badger went 3-for-4 and Kendra Jacob went 2-for-3.
The Trojans turned the tables in the second game and defeated Crowley’s Ridge College 10-0. Emily Bohm was the winning pitcher after going five scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Jacob went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs in the second game. Peyton Milburn went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Badger and Samantha Zielinski both went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Up next for the Trojans is a Friday doubleheader against Central Baptist College in Arkansas. HLGU then will travel to Williams Baptist College on Saturday for a doubleheader.