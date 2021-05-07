COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team played two postseason games on Thursday in the American Midwest Conference tournament.
The Trojans defeated the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 9-5 in the first game and fell to William Woods University 6-5, closing out HLGU's season.
"I was so proud of the way our players competed as a team," said HLGU softball head coach Dan Hurst. "We probably hit as well as any team in the tournament. A few more breaks and we would still be in it. I want to thank our faithful families for supporting us so well."
Emily Bohm pitched a complete game in the first game, earning the win after striking out four batters. Peyton Milburn went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Lauran Haye went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Kayleigh Bates was the losing pitcher in the second game after going 3.2 innings with four strikeouts and four earned runs. Samantha Zielinski went 3-for-4 with two runs.
The Trojans close out their season with a 16-25 record.