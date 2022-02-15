HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team defeated Williams Baptist University 71-66 on Monday at Mabee Sports Complex to end an eight-game losing streak.
"Tonight was a battle," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle said. "We had a tough third quarter but the girls kept their energy. So proud of their growth these last few games."
Trojans junior guard Jillian Lockard scored a team-high 18 points, pulled down eight rebounds, had five steals and two assists.
Trojans sophomore guard Makayla Hostettler scored 15 points, dished out five assists, had two steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot. Freshman forward Taylor Flake scored 11 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, had five assists, one steal and one block.
HLGU (4-22, 2-14) will host Stephens College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., holding senior day.
