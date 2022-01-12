HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University had two pitchers sign national letter-of-intent to play softball for the Trojans next fall, Marissa Byrd and Miranda Saylor.
Byrd is a senior from Meadow Heights High School in Patton, Missouri, where she also played basketball and volleyball. She is the daughter of Rachel and Jason Coleman.
Byrd plans on majoring in exercise science and was an All-District softball selection last fall.
Saylor is a senior from Sherrard High School in Illinois and is the daughter of Wendy and Steve Saylor. She is a left-handed pitcher who also can play first base.
Saylor is part of the National Honors Society and plans on majoring in biology.
