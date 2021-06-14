HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University announced that three players have signed commitments to the baseball team on Monday.
Along with these three freshmen recruits, HLGU plans to announce several baseball signings in the coming weeks.
Kenny Hoover from Park Hill South in Kansas City, Mo., was signed as a pitcher and outfielder. He plans on majoring in business at HLGU and currently helps his father with his real estate team.
“Kenny is athletic and versatile,” said HLGU baseball coach Ben Strother. “We look forward to seeing what he can do as a pitcher and fielder while wearing the Trojan uniform. Kenny will work hard and knows the game well, big points of emphasis for our program.”
Fisher Snelling is a pitcher who played for Eldon High School and is from Lake Ozark, Missouri, where he resides with is parents. He said he is appreciative of how they supported him.
Snelling was a three-sport athlete that also played basketball and football in high school. He was selected as a All-District pitcher as a senior.
“We are thrilled to get this big and tall pitcher from Eldon,” Strother said. “Fisher has a huge ceiling and (a lot of) potential. He has a great attitude about college and baseball, which shows us he is mature and ready for the rigors of college baseball.”
Quentin Purcell came from Salem High School in Illinois, who also played football, basketball and track for his high school team.
Purcell said he is thankful for his parents for pushing him to be the best he can be. He plans on majoring in nursing at HLGU.
“Quentin has a great disciplined approach as a hitter, knows how to play well at first and will give us some needed help at that position moving forward for this freshman class,” Strother said. “Quentin does things right and is a leader on his high school team. We know these characteristics will translate well to the college field.”
The Trojans finished the 2021 season with a 18-28 overall record and a 7-21 record within the American Midwest Conference. HLGU graduated 11 players from this year’s team.
HLGU finished out the season losing to Williams Woods 10-6 in the AMC postseason tournament on May 5. The Trojans had defeated Central Baptist and fell to Lyon College in the first two games of the AMC tournament.