SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University shotgun sports team competed in the ACUI Collegiate Clay Target Championships and came in eighth place out of 28 teams.
"We had a good performance at Nationals this year," said HLGU coach Nathan Hammock. "The conditions we encoutered on Tuesday during trap and trap doubles were tough. The team fought for every target during those events and for that I am very proud of them."
Georgia Southern University won the ACUI Collegiate Championships, with Liberty University placing second and Texas State University placing third.
The Trojans ranked fourth in skeet, ninth in skeet doubles, 17th in trap, seventh in trap doubles, ninth in super sporting and ninth in sporting.
HLGU sophomore Kaitlyn Davis won the women's category three trap doubles, and placed fourth in the category three skeet.
HLGU's Will Smith placed fourth in the men's category three skeet.
Trojans junior Tyler Early placed fifth in the men's category three skeet.
HLGU's Devin Harris placed 28th in the men's category three skeet doubles.
"Considering that we haven't had a lot of opportunity to compete in the doubles events as a team, I was very pleased with our placements in those events," Hammock said. "These students represented themselves and HLGU well and I look forward to next season with great anticipation that we will accomplish great things."
