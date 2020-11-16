JOPLIN, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the NCCAA National Championships at Seneca Cross Country Course in Joplin on Saturday.
The HLGU men’s team finished third out of eight teams competing. Sophomore Alec Whitener finished second with a time of 26:46 and freshman Garrett Rhine finished 10th with a time of 27:41, both earning All-American honors.
“The men had an outstanding performance, especially from Whitener, who finished in second place,” said head coach Andy Lemons. “Both teams posted their highest finish in team history.”
Rounding out the men’s team was senior Cyle Butenhoff in 13th place, freshman Chase Grosvenor in 17th place and freshman Riley Kliethermes in 38th place.
The HLGU women’s team finished fourth out of five teams competing. Senior Lauren Sisco finished seventh overall with a time of 19:42, earning All-American honors.
Rounding out the women’s team was Elle Hudelson in 13th place, McKinley Christopherson in 18th place, Madelyn Newsom in 20th place and sophomore Lindsey Lebel in 21st place.
“The women’s (team) finished the season on the highest note, having four personal records and one All-American,” Lemons said. “Lauren is the first women’s All-American in cross country.”